Students start class masked in Salt Lake amid ongoing debate

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kids in Salt Lake City are headed back to school Tuesday wearing masks after the mayor issued a mandate order. That’s despite heavy restrictions on mask mandates imposed by the GOP-dominated Legislature. Democratic Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she used her emergency powers to protect kids as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads. But a top Republican lawmaker said in a strongly worded Facebook post that she doesn’t have the authority to do so. Rep. Mike Schultz of Hooper said the order was not enforceable and he threatened legislative action to constrain mayors’ emergency powers.