School mask mandate obeyed without police in Salt Lake

AP Utah

By MARJORIE CORTEZ

Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City school officials say that almost everyone is complying with a classroom mask mandate without police enforcement. The Deseret News reports that failure to mask up is technically punishable by a fine of up $1,000 and even jail time. But school authorities say they’re approaching the issue like many others school rules, by creating so-called teachable moments for students. The capitol city’s mask mandate is unusual for Utah, where districts are banned from passing their own rules. In this case, Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued the order. But state lawmakers have questioned whether she had authority to do so.