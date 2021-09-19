Juvenile justice reforms allow demolition of youth lockup

AP Utah

By BEN WINSLOW

Fox13-KSTU

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — Demolition crews have begun work tearing down a former long-term, secure lockup facility for child offenders. The executive director of Utah’s Division of Juvenile Justice Services tells Fox13 that’s because juvenile justice reforms are allowing dollars to be reinvested in serving youth in their home, schools and communities instead. Brett Peterson says incarcerations are down 50% since a series of laws went into effect. Millions of dollars have been diverted to services to help youth who might be at risk. After demolition the land will be given back to the state. Other detention facilities are available across the state.