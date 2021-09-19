No. 23 BYU beats No. 19 Arizona State 27-17, improves to 3-0

AP Utah

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 yards on seven carries, leading No. 23 BYU to a 27-17 victory over No. 19 Arizona State. Tyler Allgeier added 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the Cougars earned a third straight victory over a Pac-12 opponent. BYU forced four turnovers and earned its third straight win over Arizona State. Jaylen Daniels threw for 265 yards to lead the Sun Devils, but also threw a pair of interceptions. Danyiel Ngata ran for 82 yards and a touchdown to lead Arizona State’s ground attack.