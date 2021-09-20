STAT WATCH: Spartans’ Kenneth Walker top rusher in nation

AP Utah

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

The move to Michigan State has been a career booster for Kenneth Walker III. He leads the nation in rushing through his first three games with the Spartans. Walker has had his two highest rushing totals as a collegian since transferring from Wake Forest in January. He’s averaging better than 164 yards per game after running for 172 on 27 carries in the Spartans’ 38-17 win at Miami. Brennan Armstrong of Virginia is first in passing yards at 433 yards per game. Deven Thompkins of Utah State is first in receiving with 151 yards per game.