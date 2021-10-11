Slain Utah football player remembered for optimism, kindness

AP Utah

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Utah football player Aaron Lowe was remembered as an optimist, role model and friend at his funeral in Texas. Coach Kyle Whittingham announced to mourners the school would retire Lowe’s number and establish a scholarship in his name. Lowe’s coaches and teammates, Utah athletic staff and the university president took a chartered flight from Salt Lake City to attend the service in Lowe’s hometown of Mesquite. The 21-year-old Lowe was fatally shot Sept. 26 in Salt Lake City hours after a win over Washington State. Salt Lake police have made an arrest. A motive has not been disclosed.