Bogdanovic scores 27 to lead Jazz to 120-85 rout of 76ers

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 27, including five 3-pointers, to power the Utah Jazz to a 120-85 rout of the depleted Philadelphia 76ers. Jordan Clarkson had 20 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 15 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. he Jazz had lost four of five games and needed their traditionally tough defense to return. Against this version of the 76ers, it wasn’t clear how much of it had to do with Utah’s guarding prowess or Philadelphia’s ineptitude. Shake Milton scored 18 and Tyrese Maxey added 16 for the 76ers, who have lost five straight games for the first time since December 2017.