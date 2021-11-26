No. 13 BYU looks to cap Pac-12 success at struggling USC

By The Associated Press

No. 13 BYU will try to improve to 5-0 against the Pac-12 this season with a road trip to Southern California in its regular season finale. The Cougars could win 10 games in consecutive seasons for the fourth time in school history. The Trojans, who must win their final two games to become bowl eligible, are reeling after a 62-33 loss to crosstown rival UCLA. BYU got its first-ever win against USC with a 30-27 overtime upset when the teams played in 2019.