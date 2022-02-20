Fisherman dies after falling through ice in eastern Utah

VERNAL, Utah (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 52-year-old angler who fell through the ice on a reservoir in eastern Utah. Uintah County sheriff’s officials say Travis Hanchett, of Vernal, was fishing near the west inlet of Steinaker Reservoir when the ice broke Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded after witnesses heard the man yelling and saw his dog jump into the frigid water. The county’s search and rescue team pulled the dog to safety, but Hanchett was found dead about an hour and a half later 10 feet under water.