Blackfoot man arrested on sex abuse charges

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Kilby Williams, 35, appeared for his first appearance/arraignment in court Tuesday, Jan. 21, on seven counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under the age of 16. He was arrested by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Jan. 17.

He was being held in the Bingham County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Williams is scheduled to appear for preliminary hearing before Judge James Barrett on Thursday, January 30. He is also requesting a reduction in bond or release on his own recognizance.

Each of the felony counts carries a potential life jail term under Idaho’s statutory rape laws.