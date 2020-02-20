Rigby man arrested for felony DUI and possession of marijuana

Crime Tracker

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Ammon Walmart for a report of a hit and run accident Wednesday around 6:25 p.m.

Calling parties witnessed a Mitsubishi Eclipse hit a vehicle and drive away heading north on 25th E. The caller updated dispatch with locations of the Mitsubishi until a deputy could catch up and intervene.

Moments later, a Bonneville and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy located the Mitsubishi stuck in a snowbank just east of Yellowstone Highway and identified the driver as 32-year-old Justin P. Aguinaga of Rigby.

As Aguinaga spoke with the deputy, he exhibited several signs of intoxication, and after a series of field sobriety testing, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

While on scene, Aguinaga agreed to take a breath test which indicated a Breath Alcohol Content of approximately twice the legal limit of .08 to be operating a motor vehicle. Deputies also located items of drug paraphernalia and just over 3 grams of marijuana in Aguinaga’s vehicle.

Aguinaga was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony DUI after deputies found at least two prior convictions for DUI on his record.

Aguinaga was also booked for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say no one was injured, and only minor damage was reported from the crash witnessed in the Walmart parking lot.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to contact your local law enforcement if you suspect an intoxicated driver is on the roadway or about to drive.