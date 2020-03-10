3 Idaho Falls people suspected in LA murder and other drug crimes

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Three Idaho Falls residents have been implicated in a multi-state crime spree, according to Idaho Falls Police investigators. That spree includes drug crimes in Idaho and a murder in Los Angeles, California. They are also under investigation in New Mexico, Arizona, Montana and other Idaho jurisdictions.

Dakoda Harris, 23, was arrested Feb. 8 after a three-hour standoff in the 1300 block of Crescent Avenue. He was charged with felony eluding in Minidoka County, and delivery of a controlled substance and grand theft in Bonneville County. A week before that, Harris drove away from officers who were attempting to pull him over on Boulevard. Police later discovered the abandoned vehicle along with two firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia inside.

On Feb. 24, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office served another felony warrant, accusing Harris of nine counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling in connection with a drive-by shooting incident there.

Idaho Falls and Bonneville County have several ongoing investigations into other crimes they believe are connected to Harris, including felony drug trafficking, felony delivery of a controlled substance and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Those warrants are pending.

On Feb. 28, two other people with connections to Harris were involved in a high speed pursuit across Arizona and New Mexico, which ended in an officer involved shooting. Erica Hall, 24, and Andrew White, 37, both of Idaho Falls are currently being held in Arizona on multiple felony charges related to that pursuit. No one was injured in the shooting incident.

White and Hall are also wanted in Bonneville County and Idaho Falls on felony warrants for drugs and other related crimes.

All three are suspects in a California murder that happened on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles. That homicide is currently under investigation by the LA Police Department.

Idaho Falls Police are assisting Los Angeles Police in that investigation by executing search warrants and conducting interviews.