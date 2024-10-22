Jackson Police trying to identify suspects in attack

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)—Jackson Police need help identifying suspects involved in an attack near the Town Square.

Police were called at 12:30 a.m. on October 21, 2024, near North Cache and West Broadway.

The victim told police that he was talking to a group on the boardwalk by Cache when he asked one of the women for a cigarette.

A man in the group got upset, which led to punches being thrown, and the victim was left unconscious.

Police believe one of the suspect’s names may be "Jacob" since someone yelled that name in a surveillance video after the fight.

The suspect, “Jacob,” is described as a 20- to 30-year-old man with dark hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black puffy hoodie jacket and a ball cap.

They are also looking for a second suspect, described as a 20- to 30-year-old man wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, as well as the females who were in the group.

If you know the suspects or have any information on the case, call the Jackson Police Department at 307-733-2331.

