Chubbuck Police are looking for a man who was luring a child

Chubbuck Police
today at 9:19 AM
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Chubbuck Police posted on social media they need help in finding a man who suspiciously contacted a neighborhood child.

The post said the man attempted to convince a young child to approach his vehicle. It happened on February 4 in the Mountain Park Road area. They said the man was driving a light silver or blue color SUV, possibly a late model Jeep Cherokee Latitude.

Chubbuck Police need help in finding the driver of a Jeep SUV.

They ask if you have seen anything or could help in identifying the person to contact the Chubbuck Police Department Communications Center at (208) 237-7172.

Curtis Jackson

