Jeremy Best sentencing hearing continues Thursday

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A sentencing hearing continues on Thursday for Jeremy Best. Best pleaded guilty back in February to killing his wife Kali, their unborn child and 10-month-old son Zeke in November of 2023.

Best appeared in the Teton County Courtroom where prosecutors presented texts and videos that indicated financial difficulties for Kali and Jeremy.

Texts revealed in court showed Jeremy was pushing for a divorce.

Prosecutors also played a compelling video clip of Zeke playing just a few weeks before the killing. In the clip jeremy says, "We're not supposed to have kids."

Prosecutors say Jeremy had a history of mental health problems. They say he left local hospitals feeling he was not getting the treatment he needed.

Jeremy also stopped taking his bipolar medication 17 months before showing up to a convenience store naked.

The judge viewed body cam footage when officers discovered Kali's body. Those in the courtroom were allowed to hear the audio, but not watch it.

A neighbor reported what he heard the couple arguing outside from across the street the night of the killings. Then he describes what he heard next.

"I then heard gunshots, what sounded to be like three shots, followed by one or two after that. Something to the effect of pop pop pop,-- pop,-- pop."

On Thursday, the defense will present its evidence, followed by victim impact statements. Then Judge Dane Watkins Jr. is expected to deliver a sentence in the afternoon.