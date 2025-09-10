Suspect rams patrol car, points rifle at Bonneville deputies

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man late Tuesday night after he drove head-on into a patrol car.

Deputies were dispatched to Clark’s residence on the 1000 block of Swan Valley Highway around 11:30 p.m. after reports that he was behaving erratically and causing property damage. Deputies had responded to the same location earlier in the day for similar behavior, but Clark had fled before they arrived.

New information from a witness indicated Clark was parked in his vehicle about a mile away on a nearby road. Deputies found him on McMurtrey Road and attempted a traffic stop. Clark responded by swerving off the road, bypassing one patrol car, and then deliberately driving head-on into another. He attempted to reverse and struck the first patrol car again, but his vehicle was disabled in the process.

Clark then exited his vehicle armed with a rifle, shouting at deputies to shoot him. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, one deputy was able to de-escalate the situation and convince Clark to surrender peacefully.

Clark was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. He was later booked into the Bonneville County Jail on multiple felony charges, including Eluding, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Malicious Injury to Property. Deputies also learned Clark had fired shots at a building and damaged household items. They suspect illegal drug use may have contributed to his behavior.

Deputies involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.