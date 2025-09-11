Deputies recover body of Rexburg man who fled into Snake River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The body of a 41-year-old Rexburg man was discovered in the Snake River on Wednesday night, three days after he allegedly fled from deputies and jumped into the water.

The man, identified as David Randall Hicks, was found by Jefferson County deputies near the Lorenzo Boat Dock in Rigby at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10th.

The search for Hicks began on Sunday, September 7th, when callers reported a man jumping from a train bridge near Highway 20, concerned for his safety. Deputies responded to the area and learned the man, later identified as Hicks, had felony warrants for his arrest. Hicks reportedly swam to a nearby island and hid, evading deputies for several hours.

Later that same evening, at approximately 12:15 a.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Hicks. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Hicks led deputies on a pursuit that ended on a bridge at 5050 E, where he exited his vehicle and jumped back into the river. Deputies lost sight of him, and the search, which included a drone from Madison County and assistance from the Idaho State Police, continued until 3 a.m. but was unsuccessful.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is conducting an ongoing investigation and has expressed its condolences to the Hicks family. They also extended thanks to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Central Fire Ambulance, and Rigby Quick Response for their assistance.