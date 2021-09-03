New Teton School District 401 CFO

Education

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Teton School District 401 announced Diane Temple has accepted the position of CFO.

She has experience leading local non-profits, serving as school board clerk and most recently as the Executive Director for the ABC, After School Program, in our community.

Temple holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, as well as completed graduate courses in finance, from the University of Minnesota.

After graduating, she worked for asset management and brokerage firms in Minneapolis. She was selected from a pool of candidates, due to the departure of the current CFO Blake Snedaker, moving to the same position in the Madison School District 321 in Rexburg.

“We are thrilled to get Diane on the leadership team of the school district, and look forward to continuing to work with her in this capacity," Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said.

Temple will officially start Sept. 20 and will train directly with the current CFO.