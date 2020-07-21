Harry Potter fundraiser to help the Ronald McDonald Houses charity

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Watching Harry Potter on the big screens is helping local families with a sick child at the hospital.

Last Saturday, families went to go see Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and the Chamber of Secrets at Motor View Driven-in Idaho Falls.

Proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald House in Idaho Falls and Boise.

Both Ronald McDonald Houses are full and are struggling to meet demand.

They hope with theses Harry Porter viewings they will be able to bring in the needed funds to help support these families in need.

"This is an opportunity to have fun. Do the social distancing thing that we need to do to help protect against the COVID event and raise some money to help out families who have children who are sick," said Ernie Unger Former Chair of the RMDH.

Saturday, July 25 will be another Harry Potter viewing at the Motor View Driven-in Idaho Falls, showcasing the Prisoner of Azkaban and the Goblet of Fire.