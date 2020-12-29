Elks Lodge distributes food boxes

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Elks Lodge 1087 and friends are helping feed our community.

The elks distributed food boxes to families from their lodge Saturday morning.

The distributions took place as a drive-thru pick up because of the pandemic.

"It's been wonderful being able to see the people's reaction. They've been very gracious," said Julie French Exalted Ruler of the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge and lead of the food drive.

In the boxes were non-perishable foods, such as canned food, sugar, flour, cereal, and anything a family needs to help them get by till the end of the year.

"Our membership donated all the food we got and some grants from our Elk's organization also helped with that and then Patan and produce donated 2,000 pounds of potatoes," said French.

The group put together 100 boxes of food.

They started handing out the boxes by 9 A.M and by 11 A.M they only had 15 left.

"I just want people to know that it's been hard for everybody and we just are glad we were able to do this for everybody that needs it," said French.

This was the first year the group put together the food box donations and they plan to do it again next year.