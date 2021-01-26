Structure fire causes estimated $75,000 in damages

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports a structure fire on the 1300 block of South Woodruff Avenue Tuesday caused approximately $75,000 in damages.

Two adults were standing outside of the Three Fountains condominium complex shortly after 1 a.m. when they noted smoke coming from a second-floor condominium and called 9-1-1.

IFFD said one adult inside the home at the time of the fire was able to evacuate safely. One of the other neighbors reported the condominium quickly became fully engulfed in flames.

Two ambulances, two engines, the ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the Three Fountains condominiums, a two-story multi-family complex.

While firefighters were in route, the two bystanders and the homeowner began knocking on doors and evacuating people from the seven other adjoining condominiums.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

By approximately 1:17 a.m., firefighters had the fire extinguished, keeping it from spreading to the other units.

Idaho Falls Police Department closed off a section of Woodruff Avenue in front of Three Fountains to control traffic and prevent motorists from driving over fire hoses.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were dispatched to temporarily shut off utilities as a safety precaution.

Damages are estimated at approximately $75,000, which includes the structure and contents inside. There was smoke damage throughout the condominium as well as some smoke damage to the adjoining units.

The cause is under investigation by IFFD's Fire Prevention and Inspection Division.