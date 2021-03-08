RMHC needs community support

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is on a mission to help local families in need.

The bedrooms at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho have stayed full in the year and a half they have been open.

In all, they've served 525 families.

Now to continue their good work for families with ill or injured children, director Lori Priest is turning to us for help.

"Having a sick child is a parent's nightmare. It's scary and they often leave on the moment and arrive at the hospital," Priest said. "They need a place to stay, they need food and some support. It's our community coming together to help families in a really tough difficult spot."

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is hosting its 2nd annual "Fundraising for families" to support families with sick kids.

The campaign will take place Monday, March 8 through Wednesday, March 10.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announced they are partnering with Riverbend Communications and other local media for the campaign.

Their goal is to raise $30,000 to support families with sick kids.

Generous donors will match up to $15,000 during the three-days of giving.

Preist understands the burden of having a sick child in the hospital and wants to help.

"It's important to me because I had a very sick child. We stayed 5 weeks at the hospital in a trailer at the parking lot," Preist said. "You need a support system. You need somewhere to go and be able to grab a meal and take care of yourself so that you can stay strong for your child."

The community is encouraged to participate by making donations online or by calling 208-227-2898.

To kick off this three-day fundraiser, McDonald's owner/operators in Eastern Idaho, the Cichos family and Johnson family, have made a leading gift of $5,000.