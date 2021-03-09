CEI outlines plans for expansion

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho has outlined plans to build a 94,000 square foot building on its Idaho Falls campus to house its cyber training initiative.

The $36 million overall project would focus on energy, environmental, and technological careers intended to train and keep a millennial work force in the Idaho Falls region.

CEI is proposing a trade of property and cash to locate the “Future Tech” facility on land owned by the city of Idaho Falls on the north side of its current campus.

The facility would require about 6 acres of the 11.7-acre city-owned land.