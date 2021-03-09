LDS Church makes donation to Community Food Basket as demand for food increases

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating 8,000 pounds of canned goods and 900 gallons of milk to the Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls.

The truck sent from the Bishops’ Storehouse in Salt Lake City arrived at the Community Food Basket Warehouse Tuesday.

Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson says the donation is timely because several pandemic relief programs that have provided extra unemployment benefits, rental assistance and eviction protection expire in the next month, and Jackson expects the number of people needing food will increase.

The food was delivered to the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls where the majority of the food will be distributed, but many families come to them from Madison, Jefferson, Bonneville, Bingham and Bannock.

The director of The Greater Idaho Falls Communications Council of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints Doug Nelson said they are just one part of the effort to meet this need.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints appreciates The Food Basket and the work they, and other community partners, do to organize and disseminate critical supplies to those in greatest need,” Nelson said. “The Church appreciates the diversity of the many organizations and people who join together to provide assistance.”

The Bishops’ Storehouse, where the food is coming from, is a facility built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help the organization respond to disasters and take care of those in need regardless of their religion.