Alaska Airlines begins new nonstop service from IDA to Seattle

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) announced Wednesday Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop service between Idaho Falls and Seattle, Washington on June 17, 2021.

This will be the fourth destination added to the airport’s route map this year.

The addition of the new, direct Seattle flight gives IDA travelers 10 nonstop destinations to choose from, as well as hundreds of one-stop connections.

Alaska Airlines is now the fifth major airline to now operate out of IDA.

“We are very pleased to welcome Alaska Airlines to our market and wish them every success,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Providing direct flights to Seattle opens up a whole new set of destinations for our passengers at very competitive rates. We’re very excited for what this means for Idaho Falls residents, area businesses and all travelers in the region.”

Seattle will be the first nonstop destination offered locally by Alaska Airlines and will connect passengers to over 60 cities from its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) hub.

“We’re excited to connect the vibrant, fast growing Idaho Falls community with Seattle and beyond,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska’s vice president of network and alliances. “With the only year-round nonstop flight to the West Coast, guests will benefit from shorter journeys, low fares and great service.”

Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said the announcement comes as a result of many years of hard work on the part of the IDA team to grow air service options for the region.

“Obviously an announcement like this comes as the result of a lot of hard work and relationship building,” Cloutier said. “This is the fifth major air carrier providing direct flights out of IDA now, which is so important as we continue to grow and expand our air service opportunities. We are thrilled to welcome Alaska Airlines and are working hard to continue to provide additional flights and destinations to the people of Idaho Falls and throughout the region.”

The daily, year-round flight will be operated with a Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft with 76 seats. Tickets are now available for booking at www.alaskaair.com or by contacting a local travel agent.