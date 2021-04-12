1st round of Imagine IF meetings wrap up

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The first round of Imagine Idaho Falls meetings has ended.

The city tells us all five neighborhoods participated, and they received excellent feedback.

Some takeaways are that people want to see their neighborhoods continue to be a good place to live in and are interested in different modes of transportation.

They want to see traffic issues resolved and address concerns for the housing market.

The city is reviewing the surveys as well as the discussions from neighborhood meetings.

"As staff will take and sort of digest what all that means and think about what the issues were that were brought up and what potential solutions there are will kind of formulate those, those plans and ideas and come back to the neighborhoods in July or August, and hold another series of neighborhood meetings and ask people where we got things right where we got things wrong what we still need to adjust and then adjust our plans based on that feedback," said Brad Cramer, director of community development services.

The city's review process will last through the month.