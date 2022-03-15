INL K-12 STEM Bright Future in Energy Scholarship opens

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho National Laboratory, on behalf of corporate funding provided by Battelle Energy Alliance, announced this year’s Bright Future in Energy Scholarship competition is open.

The competition recognizes and awards 11th and 12th grade students who are interested in pursuing a college or university education focused on energy, the environment or protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

INL expects to award $25,000 in scholarships to multiple winners and runners-up.

This is the second year of INL’s Bright Future Scholarship competition recognizing the best and brightest students for excellence in science. Last year’s participants came from all over Idaho, and selected winners were from Meridian and Idaho Falls. They received more than $6,000 in scholarship money for college tuition. This year, INL has increased the awards to a total of $25,000 to provide greater opportunities for outstanding students to win scholarship money for college.

Participating students will research one of five energy-related prompts and prepare a presentation they will give virtually to a panel of INL judges April 25-29. To be considered, students can submit their application HERE by April 20, and the K-12 team will contact students with next steps.