IFFD Firefighter/Paramedic recognized as Firefighter of the Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - During Thursday night’s annual American Legion Post 56 Awards Ceremony, Idaho Falls Firefighter/Paramedic Justin King received the Firefighter of the Year award.

King is a third generation firefighter who began his career in 2009. In additional to his primary duties at the Idaho Falls Fire Department, he serves on various specialty teams, including Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), hazardous material, wildland firefighting and the honor guard. He helps facilitate yearly extrication and wildland trainings, as well as the department’s recruit academies.

King is a state fire instructor and International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC) evaluator with the state of Idaho. He’s been an instructor at several fire academies and is currently one of only a handful of instructors in the state of Idaho qualified to teach heavy extrication.

Beyond his daily operational tasks, King has been instrumental in identifying technological and system upgrades to improve the workplace demands on the department’s emergency medical service providers for both normal operations and throughout the pandemic. He has researched and implemented new equipment into the EMS system to improve patient care and outcomes.

“While accepting the additional workload of this assignment, Justin has never let this detract from his existing duties," EMS Division Chief Eric Day said. "He seeks out opportunities to work on the busiest ambulances and maintains a high level of service at all times. Justin is an enthusiastic and professional firefighter whose efforts improve both the work environment and our service delivery through his dedication and work ethic.”

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to more than 17,000 calls in 2021 and is one of the largest combined all-hazard and EMS providers in the state of Idaho, providing services to Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, and portions of Jefferson and Bingham Counties.

“The past couple of years have been exceptionally busy for the department, but you continue to face the challenges head on while taking on additional responsibilities and setting a positive example,” Fire Chief Duane Nelson said during the ceremony.