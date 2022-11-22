Support the Red Cross this holiday season

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — 2022 has been a year of crisis for families across the country — from Hurricane Ian in Florida to historic flooding in Montana to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis.

“Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community or a single person, it turns lives upside down — especially for the most vulnerable,” Red Cross of Idaho, Montana and East Oregon CEO Nicole Sirak Irwin said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope for people in need during future emergencies by making a financial donation or by giving blood.”

On Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood. Individuals can also register for volunteer opportunities in their area by visiting redcross.org/volunteer.

RESPONDING TO DISASTERS OF ALL SIZES

This year’s extreme disasters in the U.S. are clear examples of the increasing frequency and intensity of the climate crisis. So far in 2022, 15 billion-dollar disasters have upended lives across the country — more than twice the number of billion-dollar disasters that struck annually two decades ago.

Red Cross volunteers have worked 24/7 to provide shelter, food and care during tens of thousands of disasters across the country — including helping Montana families following devastating flooding in June.

HELPING FAMILIES AFFECTED BY GLOBAL EMERGENCIES

Internationally, the conflict in Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee for their lives. With such vast needs, the American Red Cross has provided financial donations and international crisis responders to support the global Red Cross network’s response on the ground, which spans more than a dozen neighboring countries to deliver food, shelter, medical care, emotional support and other critical aid for displaced families.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has also provided financial support to the ongoing hunger crisis in Africa. Overall this year, as part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, the American Red Cross provided humanitarian aid in more than 108 countries. Here in Idaho and Montana, our volunteers are working to reconnect families separated by war, famine and other crises through our Restoring Family Links program.

OVERCOMING THE FIRST-EVER RED CROSS BLOOD CRISIS

In January 2022, the Red Cross experienced its worst national blood shortage in over a decade due to ongoing collection challenges and varied hospital demand during the pandemic. Patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions relied on an outpouring of support from hundreds of thousands of generous blood donors to overcome the crisis.

Beyond national headlines, the need for blood is constant. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. As seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather ramp up this holiday season, make a donation appointment and be a lifeline for car accident victims, parents with complicated childbirths, individuals battling cancer and people with sickle cell disease.

Give thanks and give back — now is the time to make and keep blood donation appointments. Book a time to give at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all those that come to give Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15

BANNOCK

Lava Hot Springs

12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lava Senior/Community Building, 150 N. Center St.

Pocatello

11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites, 205 Via Venitio

12/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 South 3rd Ave.

12/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., POW/MIA drive at Pocatello blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Ave.

12/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kinghorn Building, 1700 Kinghorn Road

BEAR LAKE

Montpelier

11/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., South Stake Activity Center, 485 S. 7th

BINGHAM

Blackfoot

11/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Blackfoot Idaho Stake Center, 1650 Highland Drive

12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christian Fellowship Church, 2550 Rose Road

12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway

BONNEVILLE

Ammon

12/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ammon Idaho Foothills Stake Center, 3934 E. 49th S.

Idaho Falls

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southwick Black Belt Academy, 3485 Rawson St.

12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church/Parish Hall, 1690 17th St.

12/13/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kartchner Homes, 1075 S. Utah Ave Suite 100

12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2545 Mesa St.

FREMONT

Ashton

11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 925 Main St.

JEFFERSON

Hamer

12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2379 E. 2050 N.

Rigby

12/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Rigby Idaho East Stake Center, 4021 E. 300 N.

Ririe

12/8/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ririe High School, 13809 N. 130th E.

LEMHI

Salmon

11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steele Memorial Hospital, 203 S. Daisy St.

MADISON

Rexburg

11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rexburg Idaho Henry's Fork Stake, 1508 W. 3000 N.

11/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Madison Memorial Hospital, 450 E. Main St.

12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rexburg North Stake Building, 314 E. 2nd N.

12/12/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Rexburg City Hall, 35 N. 1st E.

ONEIDA

Malad City

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oneida County Event Center, 459 S. Main St., County Fairgrounds

Visit https://www.redcross.org/local/idaho/ways-to-donate/local-giving.html for more information about how Red Cross helped people in Idaho in 2022.