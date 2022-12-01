Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 10:19 AM
Hemmert Avenue temporarily closed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A small section of Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls will be closed Thursday and Friday to allow construction crews to safely perform utility work.

Detours will be in place. The public should plan alternate routes. 

The road closure will be near the railroad tracks on Hemmert Avenue where the street intersects with Popkroll Way. 

Access to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Maintenance Facility, and Bonneville County Transfer Station will remain open to the public. 

The utility work is part of a project that was started earlier this spring that involved widening the road and installing new storm drainage piping. 

