Lt. Governor talks with Idaho Falls High School students about new education opportunities

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a visit to Idaho Falls, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke will meet with local high school students to hear the student perspective on Governor Little’s proposed Idaho Launch program.

The program is part of Governor Little’s “Idaho First” plan which he proposed during his 2023 State of the State Address in early January.

The program would provide eligible Idaho high school students $8,500 to pursue in-demand careers after graduation or receiving their GED.

If approved by the legislature, grants would be available to Idaho students starting with the class of 2024. Grant recipients would be able to use the money at any Idaho-based university, community college, career technical program, or workforce training provider of their choice.

Bedke will meet with students at Idaho Falls High School Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 11 a.m.