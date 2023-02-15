Volunteer applications at Idaho Falls Zoo close on Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Zoo’s 2023 season is just around the corner, and volunteers are needed to continue to make it the best little zoo in the West.

Adult volunteer applications are closing on Thursday, Feb. 16. Contributions by adult volunteers are essential and provide on-grounds conservation presentations, support education programs, special events, help with zoo grounds and maintenance, gardening, and more.

Interested individuals can learn more and submit their application to volunteer on the Idaho Falls Zoo website HERE.

Once accepted, all new volunteers must pass a City of Idaho Falls background check and attend all required training programs. In addition, adult volunteers are required to become members of the Zoological Society, purchase a uniform shirt, and may be required to submit medical information. The approximate participant fees annually are $50.

For questions, to request accommodation, or for help submitting the digital application, contact Kathryn Farley, volunteer coordinator, at (208) 612-8453 or kfarley@idahofallszoo.org.