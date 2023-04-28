Snake River Animal Shelter announces $5,000 matching challenge for Idaho Gives 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Animal Shelter announced a $5,000 matching donation challenge on behalf of the East Idaho Credit Union (EICU). Trust Department Officer Kristin Sanger hopes this donation will inspire other businesses to do the same, especially with Idaho Gives coming up.

To make individual donations valuable, East Idaho Credit Union and Snake River Animal Shelter are looking for other interested businesses that will provide a match for individual donations and help us capture the full $5,000 opportunity.

Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center and powered by ICCU designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. The online giving campaign will run from May 1 through May 4, and the Snake River Animal Shelter is one of many local nonprofits participating. This year, Snake River Animal Shelter plans to raise funds towards building a dog training facility, a big project where every little investment counts and of course, is happy to accept any donation toward any shelter program.

For more information on Idaho Gives, click HERE. If interested in offering a match, contact Nora Paech (development@snakeriveranimalshelter.org).