Woman on mobility scooter killed in crosswalk

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:00 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at the 118 offramp, the Broadway exit, in Idaho Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 26-year-old Idaho Falls man was exiting at the offramp. The Toyota failed to yield for an 82-year-old Idaho Falls woman who was in the crosswalk on a mobility scooter. The Toyota struck the mobility scooter in the intersection.

The 82-year-old was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.