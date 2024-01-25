Fires rip through local businesses, what employees need to know

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two fires have damaged local businesses in Idaho Falls and Ammon during the past month. Many Local News 8 viewers have asked online what happened to the workers at Reed's Dairy and Texas Roadhouse.

Alan Reed told Local News 8 the dairy has received help from other businesses in the Intermountain region which have helped them process their milk, cheese and ice cream.

As a result, he said Reed's Dairy hasn't had to let any of their workers go.

"It's very humbling to me," Alan Reed told Local News 8's Jeff Roper on 99 KUPI.

"I say thank you a lot. I wish there is a better word that that really, really, really expressed what my heart feels."

The owners of Texas Roadhouse wrote on Facebook their workers have a "safety net" for tragedies like their fire thanks to Andy’s Outreach.

The program is a "fund to help employees through tough financial times," according to the Texas Roadhouse website.

But if you lose your job without a safety net or your place of work is closed what can you do?

According to experts at the Idaho Department of Labor you may qualify for for temporary unemployment.

"It takes, I would say, normally between 45 minutes to an hour and a half, depending upon how quickly, how many employers they have to list, etc.." said Eric Erickson of the Idaho Department of Labor.

He said it takes around two to three weeks to begin receiving funds.

For more information on qualifications, click HERE.