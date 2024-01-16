Texas Roadhouse thanks the community for their support after fire

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Tuesday marks eight days since a fire in the attic of Texas Roadhouse temporarily closed the restaurant.

On Jan. 13, the restaurant owners expressed their gratitude to the community through social media.

"We are truly overwhelmed with the current support of our community," the restaurant posted to Facebook. "...We are working hard to open as quickly as possible. Until then, we miss you all and we LOVE this community!"

Texas Roadhouse has yet to release any information on when the store will reopen. But the restaurant wrote on Facebook, "Our utmost priority at this time is taking care of our Roadies...Because of Kent Taylor’s vision and the development of Andy’s Outreach, our Roadies have a safety net for tragedies like these.

Andy's Outreach is a "fund to help employees through tough financial times," according to the Texas Roadhouse website.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages, according to Ammon Fire Marshal Keith Banda.

One of the employees told Local News 8 there was a smaller fire earlier in the morning located in the fryer. A manager quickly put it out, and they don’t believe it was connected to the attic fire.

People working at Café Rio noticed the smoke and alerted those inside Texas Roadhouse to get out.

"We feel incredibly lucky for our fast-acting employees that helped keep damage to a minimum and kept everyone safe," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Local News 8 has reached out to Texas Roadhouse in Ammon for comment on the restoration plans and schedule and is still waiting to hear back.