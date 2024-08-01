Burn ban issued for Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Commissioners issued a burn ban due to high temperatures and low moisture levels. The ban will remain in effect until September 30, 2024.

They said the ban is to reduce the risk of wildfires and the damage it can cause. This includes lighting fireworks, exploding targets where prohibited, not parking hot vehicles in tall grass, and ensuring all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving them.

The ban applies to all open burning except campfires built within an approved pit at improved campgrounds or picnic areas. Smoking is also banned, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or developed recreation site.

This ban will impact private property in the unincorporated sections of the county, they said.