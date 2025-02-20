Rigby man arrested on drug charges following pursuit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Rigby man is in jail on drug charges and not stopping for deputies.

Bonneville County Sheriff's office said that just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported Corey Michael Ogea, 36, was heading to the hospital. They said he may have been suicidal and to be on the lookout for him.

A deputy spotted Ogea's vehicle around 1:15 a.m. near 25th East and 17th Street. The deputy followed him to see if he was going to the hospital.

When Ogea passed both hospitals, the deputy tried to pull him over. The deputy said he drove down Sunnyside at a slow rate of speed and stopped his car at 25th East. As the deputy approached him, Ogea drove off. The deputy said he didn't pursue Ogea because of the slick road conditions.

A short time later, another deputy spotted Ogea speeding on 25th East near Dearold Avenue. The deputy saw him run through red lights and driving erratically. The deputy tried to pull him over but stopped chasing him due to the road conditions and Ogea's escalated driving behavior.

Jefferson County Sheriff's office told Bonneville deputies that Ogea was in an argument with his girlfriend earlier and may have overdosed on drugs. They reported that Ogea may have been paranoid because of his statements about people following him.

Around 4:45 a.m., deputies saw Ogea driving recklessly through parking lots near 17th Street and 25th East. They used spike strips to stop him as he left Al's Sporting Goods parking lot and arrested him without incident.

Deputies found a small amount of marijuana and cocaine in Ogea's vehicle.

Ogea is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, two counts of eluding a peace officer, and reckless driving.