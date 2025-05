IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Drivers in Idaho Falls should avoid S. Utah Ave. this Sunday, June 1, because it will be closed near Pancheri Drive.

Crews will be relocating a traffic light on the corner.

The closure will affect South Utah Avenue coming off of Pancheri Drive. See map above.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. and will reopen by 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Jerry Miller, the project manager with Wheeler Electric.