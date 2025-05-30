Idaho Falls Police looking for missing juvenile
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department:
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (News Release)— The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing, possibly runaway juvenile, Donna Coleman. Donna is 15 years old and was last seen yesterday, May 29, 2025, around 5:30 p.m. She is a white female, approximately 5' 9" and 100 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair with blonde highlights.
Anyone with information about Donna's whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police dispatch at (208)529-1200.