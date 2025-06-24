ISP investigates pedestrian accident on I-15 south of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Idaho State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 15, just south of Idaho Falls.

It happened Monday, June 23, 2025, around 6:40 pm at milepost 115.

Troopers say a 26-year-old Menan man was driving northbound in a Volkswagen Tiguan when he hit a 58-year-old man from Washington who was in the lane of travel for unknown reasons.

The pedestrianwas rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Driver of the car was not injured.

The interstate was blocked for about an hour while crews investigated.

ISP is asking if you saw a pedestrian in the area of I-15 and Sunnyside Road around 6:40 p.m. to call them at 208-528-3408.