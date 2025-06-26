Idaho Falls Fire warns against improper firework disposal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If you're planning to light up the sky for the Fourth of July, remember safety continues even after all fireworks are lit.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports that they see people improperly dispose of fireworks every year by throwing them into garbage cans and dumpsters while the fireworks are still active and burning.

This has led to house fires in years past, as the garbage cans are often pushed up next to the homes.

Fire Marshal Jim Newton said there's an easy way to prevent this from happening.

"Our recommendation is to take a bucket and dip it in the bucket. Leave it in the bucket overnight, just because you dip it in the bucket doesn't mean the whole firework will get wet all the way through to the insides," said Newton. "So what I recommend is dipping in the bucket, leaving it there overnight, and then disposing of it in your garbage can the next day."

Newton says that with these dumpster fires, Injuries and property loss are the usual outcome.

They haven't had any loss of life attributed directly to this kind of fire, but it's still a constant issue.