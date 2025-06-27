Skip to Content
Chris Poulter named Bonneville County Clerk

today at 3:12 PM
Published 3:16 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Bonneville County Commissioners selected Chris Poulter as the next County Clerk on Friday.

Poulter will replace Penny Manning, who is retiring on July 25, 2025. Manning has been the county clerk since 2016. Poulter will serve out the remainder of Manning's term through 2026.

The commissioners said they are looking forward to Poulter bringing a new outlook with considerable experience and skill to the position.

Poulter was chosen from a list of three potential candidates chosen by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. The other candidates were Natalie Kennedy and Andrew Russell.

