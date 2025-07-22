I-15 accident sends two young men to hospital

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital following an accident on I-15 Monday night south of Idaho Falls at milepost 114.

Idaho State Police reported that the 18-year-olds were in a 2023 Kia Sportage, driving south, when the car collided with a 1990 International truck driven by a 25-year-old from Ammon.

Names were not released by police. The driver of the Kia was from Henderson, Nevada, and the passenger was from Newman Lake, Washington.

Their injuries are unknown. All of them were wearing seatbelts.



The accident happened just before 8 p.m., blocking the southbound lanes for approximately an hour and 20 minutes.

The crash is still under investigation.