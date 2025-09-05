Police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Idaho Falls Police have released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that killed an Idaho Falls man.

The video includes the initial 911 call and sections of body camera footage from three officers. You can see the above.

On August 19, 2025, police were called to an apartment on Clubhouse Circle around 10 p.m. A woman reported that a man, later identified as Derrand Zimmerman, 39, was acting "erratically" and armed with a gun, had allegedly pointed the weapon at her.

While officers were searching the area, the man came back and reportedly tried to force his way into the apartment. According to a statement from Idaho Falls Police, the caller said the man was pounding on the door, trying to get inside. Emergency dispatchers told the woman and children inside to stay put and shelter in place.

Police found the man outside and attempted to calm things down by giving him commands to surrender. When he didn’t respond, they deployed a K-9 unit to help take him into custody, but that also didn’t work.

Around 10:50 p.m., things escalated. The man allegedly pulled out a gun, shouted threats, and fired a shot at the officers. In response, two officers fired back, hitting the suspect, according to the police statement.

Zimmerman was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.