“Energy and Nothingness” INL Researcher Releases Science Poetry Book

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Winnie and Mo's Bookshop hosted a book release party for "Energy and Nothingness" by Kevin Vallejo.

"I hope that through this book, I can invite more people into being curious about what our universe is made of," Vallejo said.

Vallejo attained his Ph.D in Material Science from Boise State, with an emphasis on semiconductor physics. His passion for the craft drove him to write poetry about it. You can see more of his work on his website here.

Vallejo says he was inspired to write "Energy and Nothingness" by a thesis that he never finished. He reports having spent countless hours on an academic piece that tried to answer the question "What is energy?"

The thesis, as it turns out, was not required to complete the requirements for his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas at El Paso. But he cites his study of energy as something fundamentally transformative.

You can buy the book "Energy and Nothingness" at Winnie and Mo's Bookshop, or online here.