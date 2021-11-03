Local rallies protest masks and vaccines to encourage the mandates on a national scale

IDAHO FALLS,Idaho (KIFI) - Two protests were held Wednesday in Idaho Falls regarding the mask and vaccine mandates that some workplaces and schools are trying to enforce. They feel as if their freedom to choose has been persecuted and taken away from them. They also strongly disbelieve this mandate should result in losing a job.

One protest took place at the District 7 Health Department for most of the day and was organized by Children's Advocates. They were letting their voices be heard more specifically about the vaccines recently made for children.

The other protest took place at the intersection of 17th and 25th streets for two hours around lunch. It was organized by the American Association for Advancing Awareness and Action.

These protests joined a national movement Wednesday for a Worldwide Walkout. They said the walkout is where "freedom-loving" people will be walking out of schools and work to stand against the mandates and for their freedom.