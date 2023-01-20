Ammon Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire set Saturday

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon will hold the annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and fireworks show Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at McCowin Park.

The past month, the community dropped off their live Christmas trees, making a very large pile that will be set ablaze by the Ammon Fire Department. There will also be a fireworks show that will last approximately 10 minutes.

There will be music, vendors, food, prizes, and swag, along with free cookies and hot chocolate. A livestream of the bonfire and fireworks will be available on the City’s Facebook page. With predicted cold temperatures, there may be intermittent outages. Just refresh and hop back on.

Please email rmiller@cityofammon.us or call 208-612-4041 with any questions.