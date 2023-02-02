Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 11:58 AM
Published 12:30 PM

BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed south-central Idaho wind project 

KIFI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Lava Ridge Wind Project. 

These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the public and stakeholders make informed comments. 

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a commercial-scale wind energy facility of up to 400 turbines proposed to be constructed on approximately 84,000 acres of Federal, State and private land about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls in south-central Idaho. 


Listed below are the dates and locations for the open house gatherings set to take place in Feb. and March.   

Open House Meetings 

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 

2:00-4:00 pm Mountain Time 

Lincoln County Community Center 

201 South Beverly Street 

Shoshone, ID 83352 

Thursday, February 23, 2023 

5:00-7:00 pm Mountain Time 

Canyon Crest Event Center 

330 Canyon Crest Drive 

Twin Falls, ID 83301 

Friday, February 24, 2023 

2:00-4:00 pm Mountain Time 

Virtual/Zoom webinar 

Pre-register here: https://bit.ly/LavaRidgePublicMtg

 Wednesday, March 1, 2023 

3:00-7:00 pm Pacific Time 

DoubleTree by Hilton–Portland* 

1000 NE Multnomah Street 

Portland, OR 97232 

*Complimentary garage parking 

Thursday, March 2, 2023 

3:00-7:00 pm Pacific Time 

Mercer Island Community and Event Center 

8236 South East 24th Street 

Mercer Island, WA 98040 

If you require special accommodations, please contact Jo Render at Galileo Project, LLC, 

by e-mail Jo.Render@galileoaz.com or by telephone 612-213-7543. 

The BLM will accept public comments through March 21, 2023. Substantive comments that identify factual errors, data gaps, relevant methods or scientific studies are the most helpful. Comments can be submitted the following ways:   

  • The preferred way to comment is through the BLM’s ePlanning project site at https://bit.ly/3uu3BuV. Click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.” 
  • Through e-mail to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov. 
  • Delivered by hand or U.S. Mail enclosed in an envelope labeled “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.  

For more information on the draft environmental impact statement, contact Project Manager Kasey Prestwich, kprestwich@blm.gov or 208-732-7204. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content