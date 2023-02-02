BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed south-central Idaho wind project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the public and stakeholders make informed comments.
The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a commercial-scale wind energy facility of up to 400 turbines proposed to be constructed on approximately 84,000 acres of Federal, State and private land about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls in south-central Idaho.
Listed below are the dates and locations for the open house gatherings set to take place in Feb. and March.
Open House Meetings
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
2:00-4:00 pm Mountain Time
Lincoln County Community Center
201 South Beverly Street
Shoshone, ID 83352
Thursday, February 23, 2023
5:00-7:00 pm Mountain Time
Canyon Crest Event Center
330 Canyon Crest Drive
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Friday, February 24, 2023
2:00-4:00 pm Mountain Time
Virtual/Zoom webinar
Pre-register here: https://bit.ly/LavaRidgePublicMtg
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
3:00-7:00 pm Pacific Time
DoubleTree by Hilton–Portland*
1000 NE Multnomah Street
Portland, OR 97232
*Complimentary garage parking
Thursday, March 2, 2023
3:00-7:00 pm Pacific Time
Mercer Island Community and Event Center
8236 South East 24th Street
Mercer Island, WA 98040
If you require special accommodations, please contact Jo Render at Galileo Project, LLC,
by e-mail Jo.Render@galileoaz.com or by telephone 612-213-7543.
The BLM will accept public comments through March 21, 2023. Substantive comments that identify factual errors, data gaps, relevant methods or scientific studies are the most helpful. Comments can be submitted the following ways:
- The preferred way to comment is through the BLM’s ePlanning project site at https://bit.ly/3uu3BuV. Click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.”
- Through e-mail to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.
- Delivered by hand or U.S. Mail enclosed in an envelope labeled “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.
For more information on the draft environmental impact statement, contact Project Manager Kasey Prestwich, kprestwich@blm.gov or 208-732-7204.