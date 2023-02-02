Simpson delivers for City of Grace Project in FY23 Omnibus

GRACE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson highlighted the inclusion of a wastewater collection and treatment systems improvement project for the City of Grace in the FY23 Omnibus package that was signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022.

The project was included in the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill at Congressman Simpson’s request through Community Project Funding (CPF).

“Congress undoubtedly has a spending problem, and as chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue to fight against excessive government spending. However, eliminating any one of the projects I requested through Community Project Funding would not have reduced federal spending by a single penny,” Simpson said. “That money would just have gone to another project in a different state or to a Biden-controlled federal agency. At the end of the day, I will always fight for Idahoans’ hard-earned tax dollars to come back to Idaho to make meaningful improvements to our local communities.”

The $2.56 million in funding is designated to make improvements to the city’s wastewater collection and treatment systems. The city has a critical need for electrical improvements at their treatment plants, replacement of their solids dewatering process, replacement of 2,000 feet of collection piping, and the installation of several new manholes. This project aims to address these needs and promote the community’s health.

“The City of Grace needs to modernize its 25-year-old water treatment system, but the expense of such a project can make the cost of clean water skyrocket for businesses and residents,” Simpson said. “I’m pleased that this funding will help the community meet updated codes and improve water treatment capabilities without creating an unsustainable burden on the community.”

“Thank you very much for choosing the city of Grace and getting extra funding for the wastewater project,” Grace Mayor Jackie Barthlome said.